FICTION

1. The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher intervenes on an ambush in Tennessee and uncovers a conspiracy.

2. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the “Jake Brigance” series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

3. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

4. Three Women Disappear, by James Patterson and Shan Serafin. (Little, Brown) Detective Sean Walsh must solve a case involving three missing women who had access to a home where a man was murdered.

5. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, by Fannie Flagg. (Random House) Bud Threadgoode returns to his hometown and sets off some life-changing events.

6. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. The Noel Letters, by Richard Paul Evans. (Gallery) An editor of a publishing house inherits her father’s bookstore and receives letters from an anonymous source.

8. Truly, Madly, Deeply, by Karen Kingsbury. (Atria) An 18-year-old who wants to become a police officer falls in love with a young woman who has an aggressive form of cancer.

9. The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett. (Viking) In a prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a boatbuilder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

10. The Searcher, by Tana French. (Viking) After a divorce, a former Chicago police officer resettles in an Irish village where a boy goes missing.

NONFICTION

1. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

2. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. One Vote Away, by Ted Cruz. (Regnery) The Republican senator from Texas gives his views on what might happen if liberals gain a simple majority on the Supreme Court. (b)

5. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

6. Group, by Christie Tate. (Avid Reader) A law student grappling with feelings of sadness and isolation is invited to join a psychotherapy group.

7. Obama, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) More than 300 pictures of the former president by his White House photographer, with behind-the-scenes stories.

8. Blackout, by Candace Owens. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party. (b)

9. Shade, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) Pictures of former President Barack Obama are juxtaposed with tweets, headlines and quotes from the Trump administration.

10. American Crisis, by Andrew Cuomo. (Crown) The New York governor gives his perspective on the COVID-19 crisis and prescribes ways to deal with future disasters.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

2. Burnout, by Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski. (Ballantine)

3. The Home Edit Life, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. (Clarkson Potter)

4. Heroes’ Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook, by Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson and Michael Witwer, with recipes by Adam Ried. (Ten Speed) (b)

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 31. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.