FICTION

1. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the “Jake Brigance” series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

2. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

3. The Searcher, by Tana French. (Viking) After a divorce, a former Chicago police officer resettles in an Irish village where a boy goes missing.

4. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

5. The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett. (Viking) In a prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a boatbuilder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

6. The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.

7. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

8. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

9. Leave the World Behind, by Rumaan Alam. (Ecco) A family vacation in an isolated part of Long Island is thrown into confusion when the home’s owners return claiming New York City is having a blackout.

10. Troubles in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The final installment of the trilogy that includes “Winter in Paradise” and “What Happens in Paradise.”

NONFICTION

1. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

2. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. Accidentally Wes Anderson, by Wally Koval. (Voracious/Little, Brown) Photographs and stories of more than 200 locations from around the world that are inspired by the aesthetic of film director Wes Anderson.

5. One Vote Away, by Ted Cruz. (Regnery) The Republican senator from Texas gives his views on what might happen if liberals gain a simple majority on the Supreme Court. (b)

6. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

7. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster) The comedian shares material he collected in an accordion folder over the last 45 years.

8. Rage, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on 17 on-the-record interviews with President Donald Trump and other reporting, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist details the president’s perspective on multiple crises.

9. Blackout, by Candace Owens. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party. (b)

10. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

2. Dessert Person, by Claire Saffitz. (Clarkson Potter)

3. This Just Speaks to Me, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

4. Burnout, by Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski. (Ballantine)

5. Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 24. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.