FICTION

1. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina, where two women change his life.

2. Troubles in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The final installment of the trilogy that includes “Winter in Paradise” and “What Happens in Paradise.”

3. Leave the World Behind, by Rumaan Alam. (Ecco) A family vacation in an isolated part of Long Island is thrown into confusion when the home’s owners return, claiming New York City is having a blackout.

4. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure that Addie LaRue has across centuries.

5. The Searcher, by Tana French. (Viking) After a divorce, a former Chicago police officer resettles in an Irish village where a boy goes missing.

6. Magic Lessons, by Alice Hoffman. (Simon & Schuster) In a prequel to “Practical Magic,” Maria Owens invokes a curse that will haunt her family in Salem, Mass.

7. The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett. (Viking) In a prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a boatbuilder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

8. The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.

9. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

10. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

NONFICTION

1. Humans, by Brandon Stanton. (St. Martin’s) Photos and stories of people from over 40 countries collected by the creator of “Humans of New York.”

2. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster) The comedian shares material he collected in an accordion folder over the past 45 years.

3. The 99% Invisible City, by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A look at the design and architecture of various and sometimes unexpected elements that make cities function.

4. Rage, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on 17 on-the-record interviews with President Donald Trump and other reporting, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist details the president’s perspective on various crises.

5. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

6. Blackout, by Candace Owens. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party.

7. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

8. The Meaning of Mariah Carey, by Mariah Carey with Michaela Angela Davis. (Andy Cohen/Holt) The career highlights, public life and private struggles of the singer and songwriter.

9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. Undaunted, by John O. Brennan. (Celadon) The former CIA director recounts key moments from his career and evaluates national security policies and actions.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

2. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, by Steve and Kathy Doocy. (Morrow)

3. Didn’t See That Coming, by Rachel Hollis. (Dey St.)

4. Solutions and Other Problems, by Allie Brosh. (Gallery)

5. The Home Edit, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. (Clarkson Potter) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 10. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.