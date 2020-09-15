FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

3. Thick as Thieves, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) Arden Maxwell returns home to uncover the truth about her father's involvement in a heist that went wrong 20 years ago.

4. Squeeze Me, by Carl Hiaasen. (Knopf) A dead dowager, hungry pythons and occupants of the winter White House shake up the Palm Beach charity ball season.

5. Royal, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) In 1943, the 17-year-old Princess Charlotte assumes a new identity in the country and falls in love.

6. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

7. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

8. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

9. 1st Case, by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts. (Little, Brown) After getting kicked out of MIT, Angela Hoot interns with the FBI and tracks the murderous siblings known as the Poet and the Engineer.

10. The Exiles, by Christina Baker Kline. (Custom House) Three young women are sent to the fledgling British penal colony of Australia in the 1840s.

NONFICTION

1. His Truth Is Marching On, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer creates a portrait of Rep. John Lewis, the late civil rights leader and congressman for Georgia's Fifth Congressional District.

2. Live Free or Die, by Sean Hannity. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host offers his assessment on what is at stake in the 2020 election.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

6. Hoax, by Brian Stelter. (One Signal/Atria) The CNN anchor and chief media correspondent examines the inner workings of Fox News and its relationship with President Donald Trump.

7. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

8. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World) Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author's teenage son.

9. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

10. Blitz, by David Horowitz. (Humanix) The author of "Big Agenda" explains why he thinks President Donald Trump will be re-elected. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

3. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. Get Out of Your Head, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 29. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.