FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

3. A Private Cathedral, by James Lee Burke. (Simon & Schuster) The 23rd book in the “Dave Robicheaux” series. Rival Louisiana crime families and a time-traveling superhuman assassin bring up Robicheaux’s personal demons.

4. 1st Case, by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts. (Little, Brown) After getting kicked out of MIT, Angela Hoot interns with the FBI and tracks the murderous siblings known as the Poet and the Engineer.

5. The Order, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 20th book in the “Gabriel Allon” series. The art restorer and spy cuts his family’s vacation short to investigate whether Pope Paul VII was murdered.

6. Choppy Water, by Stuart Woods. (Putnam) The 54th book in the “Stone Barrington” series. Things get rough for Stone as he goes after criminals in New York City and Key West.

7. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

8. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

9. Near Dark, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 19th book in the “Scot Harvath” series. With a bounty on his head, Harvath makes an alliance with a Norwegian intelligence operative.

10. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

NONFICTION

1. Live Free or Die, by Sean Hannity. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host offers his assessment on what is at stake in the 2020 election.

2. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. Finding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. (Dey St.) The duke and duchess of Sussex’s journey from courtship to their decision to step away from their royal lives.

5. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

6. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. Evil Geniuses, by Kurt Andersen. (Random House) The author of “Fantasyland” looks at the economic, cultural and political forces to which he ascribes the undermining and dismantling of the American middle class.

8. The Answer Is ..., by Alex Trebek. (Simon & Schuster) Who is the Canadian American game show host whose pronunciation of the word “genre” has been shared widely on social media?

9. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Lazy Genius Way, by Kendra Adachi. (WaterBrook)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. Superlife, by Darin Olien. (Harper Wave) (b)

5. Can’t Hurt Me, by David Goggins. (Lioncrest) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 15. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.