FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Near Dark, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 19th book in the “Scot Harvath” series. With a bounty on his head, Harvath makes an alliance with a Norwegian intelligence operative.

3. The Order, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 20th book in the “Gabriel Allon” series. The art restorer and spy cuts his family’s vacation short to investigate whether Pope Paul VII was murdered.

4. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

5. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

6. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

7. Axiom’s End, by Lindsay Ellis. (St. Martin’s) Cora Sabino finds herself caught between her estranged whistleblower father and the extraterrestrials who have been living here for decades.

8. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

9. Peace Talks, by Jim Butcher. (Ace) The 16th book in the “Dresden Files” series. Chicago’s only professional wizard tries to keep the peace during a summit of the Supernatural nations of the world.

10. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

NONFICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

2. The Answer Is ..., by Alex Trebek. (Simon & Schuster) Who is the Canadian American who got his break on American TV by hosting the game show “The Wizard of Odds” and whose pronunciation of the word “genre” has been shared widely on social media?

3. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside) The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American history, ideals and culture. (b)

4. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

5. The Room Where It Happened, by John Bolton. (Simon & Schuster) The former national security adviser gives his account of the 17 months he spent working for President Donald Trump.

6. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. Begin Again, by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown) An appraisal of the life and work of James Baldwin and their meaning in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Trump presidency.

8. Breath, by James Nestor. (Riverhead) A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

9. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 25. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.