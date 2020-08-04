FICTION

1. The Order, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 20th book in the “Gabriel Allon” series. The art restorer and spy cuts his family’s vacation short to investigate whether Pope Paul VII was murdered.

2. Peace Talks, by Jim Butcher. (Ace) The 16th book in “The Dresden Files” series. Chicago’s only professional wizard tries to keep the peace during a summit of the Supernatural nations of the world.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

5. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

6. Sex and Vanity, by Kevin Kwan. (Doubleday) A nod to “A Room With a View” in which Lucie Tang Churchill is torn between her WASPy billionaire fiancé and a privileged hunk born in Hong Kong.

7. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

8. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

9. Utopia Avenue, by David Mitchell. (Random House) The glories and misadventures of a 1960s British band told from several perspectives with cameos by real-life musicians.

10. A Walk Along the Beach, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) After dealing with loss and setbacks, two sisters take risks on dreams and love.

NONFICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

2. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

3. The Room Where It Happened, by John Bolton. (Simon & Schuster) The former national security adviser gives his account of the 17 months he spent working for President Donald Trump.

4. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. Begin Again, by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown) An appraisal of the life and work of James Baldwin and their meaning in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Trump presidency.

6. Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad. (Sourcebooks) Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

7. A Very Punchable Face, by Colin Jost. (Crown) Snippets of the “Saturday Night Live” head writer’s life including growing up on Staten Island, performing in rural college cafeterias and competing in a WrestleMania match.

8. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World) Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author’s teenage son.

9. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

2. Trixie & Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood, by Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. (Plume)

3. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 18. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.