FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

3. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

4. Sex and Vanity, by Kevin Kwan. (Doubleday) A nod to "A Room With a View" in which Lucie Tang Churchill is torn between her WASPy billionaire fiancé and a privileged hunk born in Hong Kong.

5. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

6. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

7. The Summer House, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown) Jeremiah Cook, a veteran and former NYPD cop, investigates a mass murder near a lake in Georgia.

8. Home Before Dark, by Riley Sager. (Dutton) When Maggie Holt inherits the Vermont estate that was the setting of her father's horror memoir she is confronted by some of the people and relics he chronicled.

9. Mexican Gothic, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del Rey) In 1950s Mexico, a debutante travels to a distant mansion where family secrets of a faded mining empire have been kept hidden.

10. Friends and Strangers, by J. Courtney Sullivan. (Knopf) Complications ensue when a New York journalist downshifts to become a mom in a small town and hires a senior at the local women's college to babysit.

NONFICTION

1. The Room Where It Happened, by John Bolton. (Simon & Schuster) The former national security adviser gives his account of the 17 months he spent working for President Donald Trump.

2. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

3. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

4. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Spiegel & Grau) Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author's teenage son.

5. Begin Again, by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown) An appraisal of the life and work of James Baldwin and their meaning in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Trump presidency.

6. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

7. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

8. Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad. (Sourcebooks) Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

9. I'm Still Here, by Austin Channing Brown. (Convergent) A Black woman who was given a white man's name by her parents shares her journey to finding her own worth and what stands in the way of racial justice.

10. Countdown 1945, by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. (Avid Reader) The Fox News Sunday anchor gives an account of the key people involved in and events leading up to America's attack on Hiroshima in 1945.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 4. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.