FICTION

1. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

2. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

5. The Summer House, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown) Jeremiah Cook, a veteran and former NYPD cop, investigates a mass murder near a lake in Georgia.

6. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

7. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

8. Fair Warning, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The third book in the “Jack McEvoy” series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.

9. The Last Flight, by Julie Clark. (Sourcebooks Landmark) Claire Cook escapes from living with her quick-tempered husband and assumes another woman’s identity.

10. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

NONFICTION

1. The Room Where It Happened, by John Bolton. (Simon & Schuster) The former national security adviser gives his account of the 17 months he spent working for President Donald Trump.

2. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

3. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Spiegel & Grau) Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author’s teenage son.

4. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad. (Sourcebooks) Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

6. Countdown 1945, by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. (Avid Reader) The Fox News Sunday anchor gives an account of the key people involved in and events leading up to America’s attack on Hiroshima in 1945.

7. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

8. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

9. I’m Still Here, by Austin Channing Brown. (Convergent) A Black woman who was given a white man’s name by her parents shares her journey to finding her own worth and what stands in the way of racial justice.

10. Hood Feminism, by Mikki Kendall. (Viking) A critique of how today’s mainstream feminism overlooks basic needs such as access to food, education, living wages and medical care.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

3. Dream Big, by Bob Goff. (Thomas Nelson)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 27. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.