FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

3. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

4. The Summer House, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown) Jeremiah Cook, a veteran and former NYPD cop, investigates a mass murder near a lake in Georgia.

5. Daddy’s Girls, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) After a California rancher’s sudden death, his three daughters discover things they did not know about their father.

6. Fair Warning, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The third book in the “Jack McEvoy” series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.

7. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

8. Tom Clancy: Firing Point, by Mike Maden. (Putnam) When an old friend is killed during the bombing of a Barcelona cafe, Jack Ryan Jr. searches for those responsible.

9. Hideaway, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) A child star escapes her abductors, gathers herself in western Ireland and returns to Hollywood.

10. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

NONFICTION

1. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

2. Countdown 1945, by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. (Avid Reader) The Fox News Sunday anchor gives an account of the key people involved in and events leading up to America’s attack on Hiroshima in 1945.

3. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

4. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Spiegel & Grau) A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author’s teenage son.

5. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

6. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

7. Our Time Is Now, by Stacey Abrams. (Holt) The nonprofit chief executive and former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives makes her case for voter protections, elevated identity politics and moral international leadership.

8. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

9. United States of Socialism, by Dinesh D’Souza. (All Points) The conservative commentator makes his case that identity politics are woven into what he considers socialism in America. (b)

10. Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad. (Sourcebooks) Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

15. Fortitude, by Dan Crenshaw. (Twelve) The Texas congressman and former Navy SEAL prescribes ways to overcome adversity.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Salt Fat Acid Heat, by Samin Nosrat. Illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

4. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

5. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 13. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.