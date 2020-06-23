FICTION

1. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

4. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

5. The Lies That Bind, by Emily Giffin. (Ballantine) When the new man in her life disappears on Sept. 11, 2001, budding reporter Cecily Gardner questions what she knew about him.

6. Fair Warning, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The third book in the “Jack McEvoy” series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.

7. Hideaway, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) A child star escapes her abductors, gathers herself in western Ireland and returns to Hollywood.

8. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

9. Big Summer, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) Daphne Berg’s former best friend asks her to be maid of honor at her wedding on Cape Cod.

10. Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The sixth book in the “Memory Man” series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town during a fracking boom.

NONFICTION

1. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

2. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

3. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Spiegel & Grau) Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author’s teenage son.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

6. Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad. (Sourcebooks) Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

7. United States of Socialism, by Dinesh D’Souza. (All Points) The conservative commentator makes his case that identity politics are woven into what he considers socialism in America. (b)

8. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

9. Breath, by James Nestor. (Riverhead) A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

10. My Vanishing Country, by Bakari Sellers. (Amistad) A memoir that provides a historical and cultural analysis of the rural South by a former member of the South Carolina Legislature.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Act Like a Lady, by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. (Rodale)

5. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 6. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.