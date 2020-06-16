FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Hideaway, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) A child star escapes her abductors, gathers herself in western Ireland and returns to Hollywood.

3. Fair Warning, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The third book in the “Jack McEvoy” series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.

4. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

5. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

6. Big Summer, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) Daphne Berg’s former best friend asks her to be the maid of honor at her wedding on Cape Cod.

7. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

8. Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The sixth book in the “Memory Man” series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town during a fracking boom.

9. All Adults Here, by Emma Straub. (Riverhead) A repressed memory triggers Astrid Strick to weigh the outcomes of her parenting of her now-grown children.

10. The 20th Victim, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 20th book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series. Lindsay Boxer looks into the murders of disreputable people in three separate cities.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. Plague of Corruption, by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively. (Skyhorse) The controversial virologist gives her account of her work over nearly four decades.

3. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

4. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

5. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

6. Breath, by James Nestor. (Riverhead) A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

7. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

8. Hollywood Park, by Mikel Jollett. (Celadon) The musician and author retraces his time growing up in an experimental commune and the difficulties he encountered after escaping it.

9. American Crusade, by Pete Hegseth. (Center Street) The “Fox & Friends Weekend” host gives his take on politics, culture and education. (b)

10. Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad. (Sourcebooks) Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

2. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, by Anthony William. (Hay House) (b)

3. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

5. Limitless, by Jim Kwik. (Hay House)(b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 30. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.