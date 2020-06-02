FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

3. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

4. Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The sixth book in the “Memory Man” series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town during a fracking boom.

5. The 20th Victim, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 20th book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series. Lindsay Boxer looks into the murders of disreputable people in three separate cities.

6. Big Summer, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) Daphne Berg’s former best friend asks her to be the maid of honor at her wedding in Cape Cod.

7. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

8. The Last Trial, by Scott Turow. (Grand Central) An 85-year-old defense lawyer puts off his retirement to aid a Nobel Prize winner in medicine, who is accused of insider trading, fraud and murder.

9. All Adults Here, by Emma Straub. (Riverhead) A repressed memory triggers Astrid Strick to weigh the outcomes of her parenting of her now-grown children.

10. The Book of Longings, by Sue Monk Kidd. (Viking) A scholarly young woman named Ana meets an 18-year-old Jesus and becomes caught up in a confluence of dangers.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

5. Plague of Corruption, by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively. (Skyhorse) The controversial virologist gives her account of her work over nearly four decades.

6. The Lincoln Conspiracy, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. (Flatiron) How Allan Pinkerton, along with undercover agents, thwarted a lesser-known assassination attempt of Abraham Lincoln in Baltimore in 1861.

7. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

8. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker. (Doubleday) From 1945 to 1965, a family in Colorado had 12 children, six of whom went on to develop schizophrenia.

9. Fortitude, by Dan Crenshaw. (Twelve) The Texas congressman and former Navy SEAL prescribes ways to overcome adversity.

10. The Rural Diaries, by Hilarie Burton Morgan. (HarperOne) The actress starts a family, transplants to a working farm and revitalizes a candy store in Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

2. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

5. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 16. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.