FICTION

1. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

2. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The sixth book in the “Memory Man” series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town during a fracking boom.

5. The Book of Longings, by Sue Monk Kidd. (Viking) A scholarly young woman named Ana meets an 18-year-old Jesus and becomes caught up in a confluence of dangers.

6. The Wedding Dress, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) The triumphs and losses of one family over the past century are recounted as a symbolic piece of apparel gets handed down through the generations.

7. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while being pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

8. Masked Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 30th book in the “Prey” series. Washington politicians ask Lucas Davenport to look into someone who is targeting their children.

9. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

10. The End of October, by Lawrence Wright. (Knopf) Henry Parsons, a microbiologist and epidemiologist, goes to Indonesia to check out a deadly virus that soon will affect the entire planet.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

3. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker. (Doubleday) From 1945 to 1965, a family in Colorado had 12 children, six of whom went on to develop schizophrenia.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

6. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

7. The House of Kennedy, by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen. (Little, Brown) A look at the achievements of the political family and what has been called “the Kennedy curse.”

8. Front Row at the Trump Show, by Jonathan Karl. (Dutton) The ABC News chief White House correspondent gives his perspective on our president and describes the shifts within their relationship.

9. More Myself, by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford. (Flatiron) Grammy Award-winning musician retraces her path to discovering her own worth.

10. The Last Book on the Left, by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A survey of serial killers from the creators of the Last Podcast on the Left.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

2. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

3. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, by Anthony William. (Hay House) (b)

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

5. Limitless, by Jim Kwik. (Hay House) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 2. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.