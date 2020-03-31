FICTION

1. The Mirror & the Light, by Hilary Mantel. (Holt) The third book in the “Wolf Hall” trilogy. After Anne Boleyn’s execution, Thomas Cromwell’s enemies assemble.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. Journey of the Pharaohs, by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. (Putnam) The 17th book of the “NUMA Files” series. The NUMA squad teams with British MI5 to stop arms dealers from stealing ancient relics.

4. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

5. A Good Neighborhood, by Therese Anne Fowler. (St. Martin’s) A property line and a teenage romance strain relations between two North Carolina families.

6. My Dark Vanessa, by Kate Elizabeth Russell. (Morrow) A woman re-evaluates the relationship she had at age 15 with her 42-year-old English teacher 17 years ago.

7. House of Earth and Blood, by Sarah J. Maas. (Bloomsbury) Passion arises between Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar as they seek to avenge the deaths of Bryce’s friends.

8. Long Range, by C.J. Box. (Putnam) The 20th book in the “Joe Pickett” series. A grizzly bear attack and an attempted assassination of a local judge baffle the Wyoming game warden.

9. Blindside, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The 12th book in the “Michael Bennett” series. A serial-killing spree might impact national security.

10. The Numbers Game, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) An affair wrecks a marriage and a daughter seeks to get out from her family’s shadow while old dreams and new love are pursued.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

3. The Gift of Forgiveness, by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. (Pamela Dorman) Stories, interviews and reflections on the act of letting go of resentment.

4. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

6. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

7. Unknown Valor, by Martha MacCallum. (Harper) The Fox News anchor weaves stories of combat veterans who fought during World War II.

8. Capital and Ideology, by Thomas Piketty. (Belknap) An overview of political and economic inequality and a call for a more balanced approach to those systems.

9. John Adams Under Fire, by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. (Hanover Square) How the man who became the second president served as the defense lawyer for the British soldiers who stood accused in the Boston Massacre in 1770.

10. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Find Your Path, by Carrie Underwood with Eve Adamson. (Dey St.) (b)

3. Get Out of Your Own Way, by Dave Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership) (b)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending March 14. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.