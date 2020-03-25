FICTION

1. House of Earth and Blood, by Sarah J. Maas. (Bloomsbury) Passion arises between Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar as they seek to avenge the deaths of Bryce’s friends.

2. Long Range, by C.J. Box. (Putnam) The 20th book in the “Joe Pickett” series. A grizzly bear attack and an attempted assassination of a local judge baffle the Wyoming game warden.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. The Numbers Game, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) An affair wrecks a marriage and a daughter seeks to get out from her family’s shadow while old dreams and new love are pursued.

5. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

6. Blindside, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The 12th book in the “Michael Bennett” series. A serial-killing spree might impact national security.

7. You Are Not Alone, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. (St. Martin’s) Shay Miller’s bad luck may get even worse when she meets a pair of sisters who always get what they want.

8. Writers & Lovers, by Lily King. (Grove) Casey Peabody goes through a big transition as she tries to maintain a creative life.

9. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

10. The Night Watchman, by Louise Erdrich. (Harper) As a bill that may hurt the rights of Native Americans goes to Congress in 1953, domestic issues arise for plant workers near the Turtle Mountain Reservation in North Dakota.

NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

2. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

3. Unknown Valor, by Martha MacCallum. (Harper) The Fox News anchor weaves stories of combat veterans who fought during World War II.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

5. The Maga Doctrine, by Charlie Kirk. (Broadside) The founder of Turning Point USA espouses some ideas promulgated by President Donald Trump. (b)

6. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

7. The Hope of Glory, by Jon Meacham. (Convergent) The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer delves into the seven last sayings of Jesus as recorded in the Gospels.

8. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

9. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

10. A Very Stable Genius, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. (Penguin Press) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists use firsthand accounts to chart patterns of behavior within the Trump administration.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Find Your Path, by Carrie Underwood with Eve Adamson. (Dey St.) (b)

3. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

4. The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+, by Suze Orman. (Hay House) (b)

5. Pearls of Wisdom, by Barbara Bush. (Twelve)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending March 7. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.