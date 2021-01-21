ABOUT J.A. HAPP

Position: Lefthanded starting pitcher.

Age: 38. James Anthony Happ was born Oct. 19, 1982 in Peru, Ill.

Size: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.

College: Northwestern.

Drafted: Third round, 92nd overall, in 2004 by Philadelphia.

Major league teams: Phillies (2007-10), Astros (2010-12), Blue Jays (2012-14, 2016-18), Mariners (2015), Pirates (2015), Yankees (2018-20).

Regular season: 324 games (298 starts). 123-92, 3.98 ERA, 1.301 WHIP.

Postseason: 1-4, 5.86 ERA in 15 games (four starts).

Honors: 2016 All-Star with Toronto. Won World Series in 2008 with Philadelphia. NL Rookie of the Year runner up in 2009 to Florida's Chris Coghlan.

Family: He and his wife, Morgan, have a 5-year-old son, J.J., and 3-year old daughter, Bella.

Contract: Happ agreed to a guaranteed one-year, $8 million deal with the Twins on Wednesday.