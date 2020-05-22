The first two trains for the $2 billion Southwest light-rail project arrived in the Twin Cities Thursday morning and will soon undergo extensive testing before the metro's third LRT line begins service in 2023.

The Metropolitan Council, which is building Southwest, awarded Siemens a $118 million contract in the fall of 2016 for 27 LRT vehicles. Siemens is a major manufacturer of light-rail vehicles for transit systems throughout North America.

Southwest, a 14.5-mile extension of the current Green Line, will link downtown Minneapolis with Eden Prairie, with stops in St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka.

The new Southwest vehicles feature a center car that will be more accessible to people with disabilities, including those with wheelchairs and walkers, as well as passengers with strollers, because all the seats will face one another, said Southwest spokesman Trevor Roy.

In addition, the trains will feature plastic seats — as opposed to cloth seats originally used in Blue and Green line trains. The council recently awarded a $1.8 million contract to a Michigan company to convert existing train seats to plastic because they're easier to clean.

The Southwest train cars also feature low-sounding bells and ergonomic improvements for operators.

One of the light-rail vehicles that will serve passengers on the Southwest light-rail line when it begins service in 2023.

Manufactured by Siemens in Sacramento, Calif., the vehicles arrived by freight rail and are now parked at Metro Transit's operations and maintenance facility on Franklin Av., just off the current Blue Line route.

Currently shrink-wrapped, the trains still need some assembly before they go through a testing regime, first along current light-rail routes and then for Southwest once construction is completed, Roy said. Once the cars pass muster, then they will be ready for passengers.

Additional cars will arrive once they are manufactured.