Crimes and poor demeanors

Detective work has rarely seemed as glum as it does in “Van der Valk,” the latest TV adaptation of Nicolas Freeling’s novels featuring a no-nonsense copper tackling grisly crimes in picturesque Amsterdam. Star Marc Warren turns in a solid impression of a young Malcolm McDowell, menacing colleagues and suspects with expressions that suggest either a criminally low sense of humor or severe constipation.

8 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Can’t stop the beat

Lots of changes are afoot in the new season of “Dancing With the Stars,” starting with Tyra Banks taking over as host and Derek Hough filling in for Len Goodman on the panel. But the reality series is sticking with its long-running tradition of inviting an eclectic field of hoofers, which this time around includes “Tiger King” activist Carole Baskin, actor Anne Heche and figure skater Johnny Weir.

7 p.m. Monday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Fixer-upper

If you thought Alison Victoria’s legal troubles would prevent her from a second season of “Windy City Rehab,” you don’t understand reality TV. Rather than ignore the fact that the Realtor is facing a slew of lawsuits and code violations, the second season embraces it, following the spitfire personality as she tries to salvage an expensive renovation project — and her reputation.

8 p.m. Tuesday, HGTV

Secret agent bland

After three seasons of playing spy games in various film genres, “Archer” is back in the modern world — whether he likes it or not. Watching the James Bond wannabe operate in politically correct times isn’t as novel as it was when the show debuted in 2009, which explains why the creators had him slip into a coma that had him fighting bad guys everywhere from 1940s gangster land to outer space. Having the character return to “reality” seems like one step back and two steps closer to cancellation.

9 p.m. Wednesday, FXX

Sweetening the pot

If “The Great British Bake Off” is your idea of comfort food, order up “The Great Pottery Throwdown,” a reality series in which the most dramatic competition is among judges trying to come up with the naughtiest sexual innuendoes. Watching clay masters form handles for their cups may not seem like compelling TV, but there’s something strangely comforting about watching contestants do so without throwing a temper tantrum. The only thing missing is a Yanni soundtrack.

Starts streaming Thursday on HBO Max