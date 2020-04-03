University of Minnesota students who had to move off campus because of the pandemic could now receive 100% refunds for unused housing and dining services prorated from March 28 through the end of the spring semester.

Students would also receive refunds for parking contracts, recreation center dues, student services fees and transportation and safety fees. The U would lose $27.8 million in revenue under the new student fee refund proposal, which will be voted on by the Board of Regents Friday morning.

President Joan Gabel’s new refund proposal comes after a wave of criticism from students who said they were being shortchanged for unused housing and dining services. The U initially proposed a room and board refund of $1,200 for Twin Cities students and $1,000 for those on its system campuses.

Most Twin Cities students pay more than $5,000 per semester for a combination of student housing and meal plans. Half of the spring semester, which spans from Jan. 21 to May 13, remained when the university canceled in-person classes at its five campuses on March 11 and encouraged students not to return after spring break.

Students, regents and state lawmakers were quick to criticize the initial refund. Other Minnesota colleges have offered prorated refunds for unused housing and dining services that help students recoup close to half of their costs.

In a message to students Wednesday night, Gabel said her team had been “working around the clock” on a comprehensive refund proposal for students at the U’s five campuses. The refunds proposed Friday would be prorated from March 28, when Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order took effect. Gabel claims in her proposal that the order prohibited students from returning to campus.

Regent Michael Hsu disputed that claim and said the U should prorate room and board refunds from March 16, when administrators urged students not to return to campus.

“At $40 or $50 a day, that’s pretty significant,” Hsu said of the potential 12-day difference. “They picked a date that just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

