The University of Northwestern in St. Paul will have a new president this fall.

Corbin Hoornbeek will take the helm of the private Christian college in August, succeeding Alan Cureton, who has led the school since 2002, the school announced Wednesday. Hoornbeek spent the past 11 years at Azusa Pacific University in California — another private Christian college — most recently serving as its vice president for university advancement.

"Over its 120-year history, Northwestern has remained true to its mission, unwavering in its commitment to Christ-centered academic excellence and to equipping the next generation of God-honoring leaders for our homes, churches, communities, and the world in the classroom and over the airwaves," Hoornbeek said in a statement. "I humbly step into this role on the shoulders of the great and faithful leaders who have gone before, and I look forward to doing so with the leading of the Holy Spirit."

At Azusa Pacific University, Hoornbeek oversaw fundraising and alumni and parent engagement programs. He helped lead a $100 million fundraising campaign and secured additional endowment gifts.

Before working at the California university, he was a major gift officer with the Navigators, a global Christian missions agency, for more than a decade.

"I believe that Dr. Hoornbeek is an extremely personable and gifted leader who will evaluate every decision he makes based on the mission statements of our university and media ministry," George Kenworthy, chair of Northwestern's board of trustees, said in a statement.