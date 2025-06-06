Sunday supper: Greek Potato Salad

While technically not a supper, it is the time of year when new recipes for side dishes are welcome to accompany whatever’s on the grill. This is one to put on repeat. From “Yassou” by Shally Lipa (Artisan, 2025). The Ottoman Empire brought potatoes to Greece by the 15th century. At the time, Greek Orthodox priests were skeptical, claiming they were the apple that Eve gave to Adam in the Garden of Eden, and therefore eating them was a sin. Only with the arrival of the English at the end of the 18th century did potatoes become a respectable part of the Greek menu. Since then, the Greeks have come to love them and use them as a base for dips and sauces, add them to moussaka and casseroles, grill them alongside meats. There is no mayonnaise or sour cream in Greek potato salad, but rather a delicate mix of olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and honey. The red onion, olives and capers add flavor and bite.