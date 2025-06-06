Recipes

Sunday supper: Greek Potato Salad

Patatosalata doesn’t have mayo or sour cream, making it a standout for summer potlucks and barbecues.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 10:59AM
With no mayo or sour cream, Greek potato salad is lighter than traditional American recipes, brightened by lemon juice and olive oil. It's often served with grilled meat or seafood, like octopus. (Amir Menahem)

Patatosalata

Serves 4 to 6.

While technically not a supper, it is the time of year when new recipes for side dishes are welcome to accompany whatever’s on the grill. This is one to put on repeat. From “Yassou” by Shally Lipa (Artisan, 2025). The Ottoman Empire brought potatoes to Greece by the 15th century. At the time, Greek Orthodox priests were skeptical, claiming they were the apple that Eve gave to Adam in the Garden of Eden, and therefore eating them was a sin. Only with the arrival of the English at the end of the 18th century did potatoes become a respectable part of the Greek menu. Since then, the Greeks have come to love them and use them as a base for dips and sauces, add them to moussaka and casseroles, grill them alongside meats. There is no mayonnaise or sour cream in Greek potato salad, but rather a delicate mix of olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and honey. The red onion, olives and capers add flavor and bite.

  • 6 medium waxy potatoes, peeled and each cut into 6 chunks
    • 1 heaping tbsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
      • ⅓ c. extra-virgin olive oil
        • 1 tsp. lemon zest
          • 2 tbsp. lemon juice
            • 2 tbsp. white wine vinegar
              • 1 heaping tsp. whole-grain Dijon mustard
                • 1 heaping tsp. honey
                  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
                    • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
                      • ⅓ c. halved and pitted Kalamata olives
                        • 3 tbsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
                          • 1 heaping tbsp. small capers

                            Directions

                            Place the potatoes in a medium pot. Add the salt and enough water to cover the potatoes by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender but not mushy.

                            Drain the potatoes and allow them to cool until lukewarm.

                            In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Add the potatoes, onion, olives, parsley and capers, and toss. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if needed.

                            Serve immediately at room temperature. Leftover patatosalata can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

                            Star Tribune staff

