Social distancing might lead to an upsurge in outdoors vacations and recreation.

Winnebago Industries saw sales drop 24% in the quarter ended May 30, as the company wrestled with temporary suspension of its manufacturing operations and sales disruptions in its dealer network due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said this week.

But as stay-at-home orders began to relax consumers realized outdoor pursuits represented an appealing response to living with the coronavirus — which in turn is a potential boost to companies in the outdoors industry.

“As states navigate the reopening of their communities, people are increasingly looking toward RVing and boating as ways to socially distance in a safe and memorable way,” said Michael Happe, chief executive of Winnebago.

Winnebago — a maker of recreational vehicles and boats including motorhomes, towable RVs, fifth wheel travel trailers and Chris-Craft boats — is based in Forest City, Iowa but has management headquarters in Eden Prairie.

“Despite the COVID-19 disruption and ongoing related obstacles, we have not lost our focus on quality, innovation and customer service,” Happe said. “We have grown market share, strengthened dealer and supplier relationships, and maintained key investments in initiatives critical to our future.”

Polaris, too, saw an increase in side-by-side and four-seat all-terrain vehicles in April and May as new customers wanted family-friendly outdoor recreation, CEO Scott Wine said earlier this month.

Still the challenges for Winnebago’s third quarter were many.

Revenue for the quarter was $528.9 million, down 24% from the same period a year ago.

The figure includes $88 million in sales from Newmar, a luxury motorhome manufacturer the company acquired in November. Excluding the Newmar sales, Winnebago’s revenue would have been down 40% from the same quarter last year.

The company had a net loss of $12.4 million in the quarter, or 37 cents a share, compared with a profit of $36.2 million, or $1.14 per share, in the third quarter of their fiscal 2019.

Winnebago said trends are now improving and that it is gaining more first-time buyers like Polaris. The new sales are allowing market share gains, Winnebago said.

During the quarter Happe told analysts he visited manufacturing operations, including a road trip to Indiana in May in one of its Winnebago-branded Class B vans, to witness the new employee health protocols being put in place.

Winnebago’s sales and earnings for the third quarter exceeded analyst expectations but shares still fell after earnings were released on Wednesday, after trading at 52-week highs over the previous days. Shares closed Wednesday at $66.07 per share, down 6.8%. Year-to-date share are up more than 25% and up nearly 75% over the last year.