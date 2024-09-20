News & Politics

New nyala calf born at Como Zoo in St. Paul

The yet-to-be named calf is the second to be be born at the zoo this year.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 11:25AM
A nyala calf born this week at St. Paul's Como Zoo. (Como Zoo and Conservatory)

The newest arrival at St. Paul’s Como Zoo is a male nyala calf, which was born on Monday evening and was on his feet just 20 minutes later.

Weighing in at 14.1 pounds, the yet-to-be-named calf is the second to mother Stevie and father Stanley, who passed away in January, zoo officials said.

The couple’s first offspring, Meadow, was born just before Stanley’s death, and is “very curious about her little brother, but incredibly gentle and respectful,” said senior zookeeper Jill Erzar.

Nyala, a species of spiral-horned antelope native to southern Africa, are known for their striking chestnut coats, adorned with white stripes and spots, the zoo said. Males develop spiral horns and a darker coat as they mature, the birth announcement said.

The newborn, his mother and sister are on view daily at the zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Twin Cities

Joe Selvaggio, social change agent who started Project for Pride in Living, dies at 87

card image

He effectively lobbied some of Minnesota’s wealthiest citizens to contribute to his projects: “You were just compelled to step up and do whatever Joe wanted to do.”

Nation

Secret Service report details communication failures preceding July assassination attempt on Trump

card image
Twin Cities Suburbs

Two injured in plane crash at Shakopee park

card image