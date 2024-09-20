New nyala calf born at Como Zoo in St. Paul

The newest arrival at St. Paul’s Como Zoo is a male nyala calf, which was born on Monday evening and was on his feet just 20 minutes later.
The yet-to-be named calf is the second to be be born at the zoo this year.
Weighing in at 14.1 pounds, the yet-to-be-named calf is the second to mother Stevie and father Stanley, who passed away in January, zoo officials said.
The couple’s first offspring, Meadow, was born just before Stanley’s death, and is “very curious about her little brother, but incredibly gentle and respectful,” said senior zookeeper Jill Erzar.
Nyala, a species of spiral-horned antelope native to southern Africa, are known for their striking chestnut coats, adorned with white stripes and spots, the zoo said. Males develop spiral horns and a darker coat as they mature, the birth announcement said.
The newborn, his mother and sister are on view daily at the zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive.
