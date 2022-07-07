Next month's MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field will include a MLS NEXT All-Star Game of its own that same day.

The MLS NEXT game will feature 44 of the new league's best players in an East-West format on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Those chosen will be fully a part of MLS All-Star Week events while training and competing in their own all-star game.

The 44 players will be chosen by the MLS NEXT player-selection committee, which is comprised of MLS player development department personnel. Players must be under-18 (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season.

The player-selection committee also will advise on selecting the coaching staff for East and West teams.

Admission at the National Sports Center is free. The game will be streamed live as well.

The Loons' own MNUFC2 team is competing in the new MLS Next Pro league this season.

The MLS All-Star Game featuring the league's 26 selected best against the Mexican first division's best will be played that night at 7:30 p.m. at Allianz Field in St. Paul.