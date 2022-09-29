Minnesota's new Direct Admissions program has launched with the goal of encouraging students at 39 high schools to continue their educations after receiving their diplomas.

Some 7,000 graduating seniors at the 39 schools will learn about their college options and can create a personal list of their preferences among 50 participating Minnesota colleges and universities. The students will get to apply free to their schools of choice with options that include traditional public and private colleges, tribal and vocational schools.

"We want Minnesota high school seniors to know they are college-ready and they have multiple options in our state," Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson said. "Our goal is to reduce anxiety around the traditional college admissions process and allow students to apply with confidence."

The idea is to create a "college-going culture" by showing students their post-secondary options earlier, helping them plan and removing the financial application barrier. Gov. Tim Walz proposed the plan in February 2021.

The 2021 Legislature approved $1 million for the program to be run by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. A pilot program with 10 high schools was to start a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the start date until this fall.

Walz's office said Direct Admissions has the potential to reduce racial equity gaps by helping students navigate the complex admissions process.

Minnesota's college enrollment and graduation rates reveal stark racial gaps. Among people ages 25-44, about 29% of American Indian and Hispanic-Latino Minnesotans have received postsecondary degrees or certification. Among Black Minnesotans, the number is 38%. Among white and Asian Minnesotans, the numbers are much higher, 68% and 65%, respectively, according to a state report earlier this year.

The same report said the program has worked in Idaho since 2016. South Dakota and Illinois have adopted similar programs. In Idaho, the program increased the number of students applying for and enrolling at both two-year and four-year colleges.

When Walz first proposed the idea, Tanis Henderson, a school counselor at Deer River High School and then president of the Minnesota School Counselor Association, said she had worked with "super bright students" who didn't think college was possible for them.

"This policy would put that dream in reach for students, especially some students of color who just maybe need one more person to tell them that college is possible," Henderson said.