Two Minneapolis restaurateurs unite to bring a new hotspot to the North Loop

The entrepreneurs behind Billy Sushi and NOLO’s have lined up a new restaurant that will bring Chino Latino vibes to N. Washington Ave.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 6:27PM
Billy Tserenbat and Marty Collins have purchased a space in the North Loop, with plans to open a new restaurant in 2026. (Provided)

Billy Tserenbat is looking to the past for inspiration for his next big project.

Tserenbat, the owner of Billy Sushi, has partnered with Marty Collins, a co-owner of NOLO’s, to launch a restaurant he hopes will be the North Loop’s next hotspot. And it’s inspired by two ghosts of Minneapolis’ party-restaurant past: Chino Latino and Bellanotte.

“Everyone had a good story about Chino Latino, and everyone had a good story about Bellanotte,” Tserenbat said Wednesday. “And sometimes when you just do one thing, then it doesn’t bring too many people, so we want to do a little bit of everything.”

The new restaurant will be located in the TractorWorks complex, set back from Washington Avenue N., flanked by Bar La Grassa/St. Pierre on one side, and Borough/Parlour on the other.

Tserenbat and Collins purchased the 10,000-square-foot space, he said. Tserenbat was interested in the location since he first toured it in 2018, but with other businesses and a young family to occupy him, he was looking for a partner. “I cannot do all those things by myself anymore,” Tserenbat said. “And Marty was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

The venue, which he hopes will open in spring 2026, will feature a bar, dining room and private rooms. A diverse menu will include Asian, Latin and American cuisines. The exact name of the establishment remains under wraps for now, but one thing Tserenbat knows for sure is the dinner-only spot will feel like a party.

“Washington [Avenue] is so hot right now,” he said. “Now it’s becoming even hotter.”

about the writer

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

