Two Minneapolis restaurateurs unite to bring a new hotspot to the North Loop

Billy Tserenbat is looking to the past for inspiration for his next big project.
Tserenbat, the owner of Billy Sushi, has partnered with Marty Collins, a co-owner of NOLO’s, to launch a restaurant he hopes will be the North Loop’s next hotspot. And it’s inspired by two ghosts of Minneapolis’ party-restaurant past: Chino Latino and Bellanotte.
“Everyone had a good story about Chino Latino, and everyone had a good story about Bellanotte,” Tserenbat said Wednesday. “And sometimes when you just do one thing, then it doesn’t bring too many people, so we want to do a little bit of everything.”
The new restaurant will be located in the TractorWorks complex, set back from Washington Avenue N., flanked by Bar La Grassa/St. Pierre on one side, and Borough/Parlour on the other.
Tserenbat and Collins purchased the 10,000-square-foot space, he said. Tserenbat was interested in the location since he first toured it in 2018, but with other businesses and a young family to occupy him, he was looking for a partner. “I cannot do all those things by myself anymore,” Tserenbat said. “And Marty was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
The venue, which he hopes will open in spring 2026, will feature a bar, dining room and private rooms. A diverse menu will include Asian, Latin and American cuisines. The exact name of the establishment remains under wraps for now, but one thing Tserenbat knows for sure is the dinner-only spot will feel like a party.
“Washington [Avenue] is so hot right now,” he said. “Now it’s becoming even hotter.”