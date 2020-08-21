A 60-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon in Kandiyohi County when the dump truck she was driving veered off the road and into a ditch and then rolled over, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Pamela Kay Woltjer of New London was driving a Mack dump truck south on Hwy. 23 north of NE. 199th Avenue near New London about 12:30 p.m.
After rolling over, the truck came to rest on its passenger side. Woltjer wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Ford, state expand probe of toxic waste dump near St. Paul's Ford site
Nine new groundwater monitoring wells are going in along the Mississippi River as part of the cleanup.
Minneapolis
Mpls. Council panel OKs new home for Third Precinct officers
A City Council committee signed off on $1.2 million-a-year lease about half a mile north of its former headquarters on East Lake Street.
Coronavirus
17 students at St. Olaf College suspended over mask-free party
Fifty are headed to quarantine after an off-campus party where masks were not worn and at least one student was infected with COVID-19. Such "reckless behavior ... must stop," the college's president said.
East Metro
Animal aid groups help give local dogs a new lease on life
Local animal helpers nursed them back to life, and a Maplewood officer met the mastiff he rescued.
Local
Minnesota private colleges reckon with campus racism
St. Olaf, St. Thomas and Carleton grapple with how to improve campus climate.