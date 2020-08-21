A 60-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon in Kandiyohi County when the dump truck she was driving veered off the road and into a ditch and then rolled over, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Pamela Kay Woltjer of New London was driving a Mack dump truck south on Hwy. 23 north of NE. 199th Avenue near New London about 12:30 p.m.

After rolling over, the truck came to rest on its passenger side. Woltjer wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.