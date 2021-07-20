Two years after originally planned, audiences will finally get to see Theater Latté Da's "La Bohème" and "Twelve Angry Men." Originally scheduled for 2020, both are part of the theater's 24th season, which kicks off in November.

"La Bohème" had performed a couple of previews and was scheduled to open March 14, 2020, the weekend the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered area venues. Instead, it will debut at Latté Da's Ritz Theater almost two years later, Jan. 20-Feb. 27, 2022.

Artistic director Peter Rothstein's production updates the musical from Giacomo Puccini's 1830s setting to Nazi-occupied Paris and features accompaniment by street musicians rather than a full orchestra. Its story of young artists in love will be performed in the original Italian, with English supertitles. The cast includes Siena Forest, Darrius Morton and Corissa Bussian, all of whom were in the 2020 cast.

It will be followed by the world premiere musical of "Twelve Angry Men." Rothstein directs the adaptation of the Reginald Rose melodrama about a jury's contentious attempts to reach a verdict. Featuring Bradley Greenwald and T. Mychael Rambo, it will play June 8-July 17, 2022.

Latté Da's 2021-22 season begins with concerts Nov. 13-14 to celebrate its return to the stage; "Puttin' Up the Ritz" will include top performers doing songs from past and future Latté Da shows. That will be followed by the Nov. 26, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022 return of holiday perennial "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," which has become a success off-Broadway and in a PBS telecast. Its performers, veterans of the telecast, play dozens of soldiers who participated in a real-life holiday cease-fire during World War I.

Also included in the season is the Tony Award-winning "Jelly's Last Jam," with actor Andre Shoals. The musical, inspired by the life and music of jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton, will be directed by Latté Da associate artistic director Kelli Foster Warder. Featuring "That's How You Jazz" and "The Chicago Stomp," the musical, set on the eve of the pianist's death, will be performed March 30-May 8, 2022.

Following the season next summer will be the annual Next Festival. In the past, the festival's workshop productions of plays that are in development have provided first looks at Latté Da shows such as "Five Corners" and "C."

Season tickets are on sale for current subscribers and will go on sale, along with three-show packages, to the general public Aug. 9. For more information, visit latteda.org or call 612-339-3003.