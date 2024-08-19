Twin Cities

New fire station dedicated at MSP airport

Airport firefighters respond to about 3,200 calls a year. The new station replaces an aging 60-year-old building.

By Janet Moore

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 19, 2024 at 5:07PM
A new fire station at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was celebrated Monday. (Metropolitan Airports Commission)


A new $42.3 million aircraft rescue and firefighting station was celebrated by officials Monday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The 25,000-square-foot Fire Station 2 is the first stage in consolidating public safety and airport operations into a high-tech facility for more advanced airport operations and emergency response measures, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates the airport.

The station is about 50% bigger than the previous station, which was built in 1965.

“We’ve made quite the leap in facility design, systems and equipment to enhance the critical life safety work our firefighters do every day,” MAC CEO Brian Ryks said in a statement.

Firefighters from the MSP Fire Department respond to about 3,200 calls a year, including medical cases, structural and aircraft emergencies and hazardous materials calls. The Fire Department’s territory covers the airport’s 3,400-acre campus and has mutual aid agreements with nearby communities to respond to emergencies beyond the airport.

The nearly 10-year-old Fire Station 1, which is also operated by the MSP Airport Fire Department, is on the south side of the airfield. Fire Station 2 is on the north end of the airfield near the air traffic control tower.

“The true focus in this new facility is a design based on the safety, health and welfare of our firefighters to support our 24/7 mission to protect and serve passengers and the public,” said MSP Fire Chief Mark Watczak.

Each firefighter spends an average of 121 nights a year at MSP. The new station features “major” upgrades in comfort and privacy, including individual bunk rooms, locker rooms, a larger kitchen, and interactive meeting spaces, the MAC said.

The station is part of a larger project to join airport operations and emergency services under one roof. Construction began this summer on MSP’s next phase, a 158,000-square-foot Public Safety and Operations Center, which will connect to the new fire station in 2027.

The Public Safety and Operations Center is designed to house the MSP Airport Police Department, Emergency Communications Center, Airside Operations and other teams that now operate at several locations throughout the airport campus.

“Safety encompasses every aspect of airport operations; it is the backbone of how we fulfill our mission of providing exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives,” said MAC Chair Rick King.

The MAC said it is pursuing LEED certification for the project’s two phases, a rating system that assesses the sustainability of buildings, spaces, homes, neighborhoods, cities and communities.

Both structures incorporate improved insulation, energy-efficient mechanical systems, and low-impact materials and finishes. The buildings will also use a water reclamation system, capturing rainwater for use in nonpotable conditions such as flushing toilets and urinals, providing an estimated 53% reduction in potable water use.

Sustainable landscaping is also part of the overall design, using native plantings and grasses that will not require watering once they’re established.

