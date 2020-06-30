Federal authorities charged two more people — both from within the Twin Cities metropolitan area — in connection with separate arsons during last month’s unrest over George Floyd’s killing.

Mohamed Hussein Abdi, 19, of Maplewood, and Matthew Scott White, 31, of Minneapolis, each made first appearances Tuesday in federal court, bringing the total of federal arson and rioting charges since Floyd’s death to at least 14.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Abdi and one other person were captured on surveillance video setting fire to Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul on May 28 — three days after the police killing of Floyd in south Minneapolis. The complaint says that Abdi was seen pouring clear liquid on the school’s cafeteria floor and into a trash can before starting a fire using a “liquid-soaked garment.”

White appeared in a separate case two weeks after his sister — Jessica Lynn White — was arrested in connection with a May 28 blaze that destroyed a St. Paul Enterprise Rent-A-Car location. Each faces charges of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to a federal criminal complaint, the two siblings and Jessica White’s juvenile son were captured on surveillance cameras inside and outside the Enterprise building in the moments before and after it began burning. The three also lingered to watch the building burn after a crowd gathered outside.

The complaint says a witness claimed to have spoken with all three before they entered the Enterprise building, and identified Matthew White as having started the fire. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) offered a $5,000 reward for information on the three people behind the Enterprise fire, issuing a news release earlier this month showing surveillance photos of three suspects. The ATF got tips identifying Jessica White and her son that same day; Jessica White was arrested June 16.

Robinson

Last week, according the complaint says, a witness to the fire identified Matthew White and said that he was on supervised release from federal prison and living in the Longfellow neighborhood in Minneapolis. Court records show that White was sentenced to time served and supervised release for bank fraud earlier this year.

White is next scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

In another case Tuesday, Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, a 22-year-old Brainerd man charged with arson in the Third Precinct fire, made his first appearance in a Minnesota federal courtroom after being arrested in and extradited from Colorado earlier this month.