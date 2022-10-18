Children age 5 to 11 can receive the new variant-specific COVID-19 booster at state-run vaccination facilities in Minnesota starting this week.

The vaccine is the same booster that was authorized this fall for people age 12 and older to protect against omicron variants of the virus, but comes in a smaller dose. Families will be able to make appointments or walk in for the Pfizer boosters at the state-run facilities in St. Paul, Duluth, Rochester, Moorhead and at the Mall of America.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, about 8% of children ages 5-11 in the state are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Oct. 13. If children receive the new booster after the primary series of vaccinations, they are considered fully up-to-date.

Staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations is key in making sure the virus doesn't resurface in an overwhelming way again as public health measures continue to decrease, said Dr. Gigi Chawla, a pediatrician at Children's Minnesota.

"We're doing less social distancing, we're using less masks," Chawla said. "Those are good things for our humanity... but on the other hand, it gives COVID a chance to really circulate again."

Chawla compared this new booster, also known as a bivalent vaccine, to the influenza vaccines that are offered annually. Each year, influenza vaccines are made to match the current circulating strain of the virus, which is why both children and adults are recommended to get a flu shot every year.

"The COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is doing the same thing," Chawla said. "It's matching what is currently circulating to offer the public the best protection."

In the statement released Monday announcing the new booster availability for younger children, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said having this booster gives the state and the community "another opportunity to protect this younger age group."

Heading into flu season means that children will have even more chances of getting sick, so keeping up with vaccinations is an important step, Malcolm said.

Chawla said that it is very safe for both children and adults to receive any of the COVID vaccines with the annual influenza vaccine.

"We want to make sure that families understand to take this opportunity to get your COVID vaccine," Chawla said. "But don't forget your other vaccines."