A major overhaul is planned for restaurants and shops at Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
New concessions planned for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 2
Plans call for local full-service restaurant, more coffee shops and quick-serve options.
A request for proposals has been released by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) for eight new venues at the smaller of MSP’s two terminals. The new venues will replace existing businesses or open within new space created through a $263 million terminal expansion that began this summer.
The MAC’s desired concepts include a local full-service restaurant, two national quick-service restaurants (such as burgers and fresh salads/sandwiches), one bar, three coffee shops (one located outside security) and a news and convenience store.
Brian Ryks, MAC’s chief executive officer, said in a news release Tuesday this is the first opportunity in a decade for local and national restaurateurs and retailers to pitch “new concepts, flavors and brands” at Terminal 2.
“We are focused on refreshing our concessions lineup to ensure we continue to provide quality food and retail offerings of varying price points, and innovative spaces and technology that meet growing passenger demands,” Ryks said.
Home to Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines and six other domestic and international airlines, Terminal 2 had its busiest month ever last March, serving more than 711,000 passengers and supporting 4,588 airline operations, MAC said.
The request-for-proposals for eight units will cover 14,000 square feet throughout the terminal. Two are new concession spaces within the Terminal 2 expansion project, which will add two airline gates and other facilities on the north end of the terminal by early 2027.
MAC officials are looking for a balance of local and national concepts for food and retail, as well as concession operators with experience operating in a high-traffic environment, said interim Vice President of Revenue Development Isabella Rhawie.
The eight venues will be grouped into four batches for bidding purposes, each with a 10-year lease and each with a 30% Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) participation goal that includes women- and minority-owned businesses.
Proposals are due on Dec. 9, with a required preproposal conference set for Sept. 17.
