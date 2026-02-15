New Chanhassen Dinner Theatres leader offers bold ‘Guys and Dolls’

It’s Tam’s turn.
For her first mainstage show as artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, actor-turned-choreographer-turned-theater leader Tamara Kangas Erickson has chosen a classic American musical at the top of her bucket list — “Guys and Dolls.”
She hopes her staging of Frank Loesser’s 1950 musical about New York City gamblers and missionaries will signal where she hopes to take the nation’s largest dinner theater — a company that’s still reeling from the sudden death of her predecessor, Michael Brindisi, last February.
Brindisi led Chanhassen for 37 years with Kangas Erickson as his righthand partner and resident choreographer for over 20 of those years. She hopes to build on the legacy they created together.
“We’re going to find the heart in these characters and stories,” Kangas Erickson said. “At the same time, I’m coming at it from dance and with a love for fashion, so it might look a little different.”
Romanticized New York
Chanhassen is rare among the biggest Twin Cities companies in that it is a commercial (versus nonprofit) entity relying entirely on sales. Its 300-plus employees cannot rely on grants or donations as part of its business model. That puts a lot of pressure on each mainstage show.
Based on Damon Runyon’s short stories, “Guys and Dolls” revolves around underworld characters such as gambler Sky Masterson, hustler Nathan Detroit, Miss Adelaide, a nightclub dancer at the Hot Box, and missionary Sarah Brown.
The show takes place in highly romanticized New York environs, including a sewer. That setting has been a draw for Kangas Erickson, who worked in the fashion world in New York at Ralph Lauren for a spell and loves to visit the Big Apple.