A long standoff between police and an armed man barricaded inside a home in New Brighton ended Thursday morning with his arrest and a woman who was allegedly assaulted by him escaping safely through a window.

SWAT team officers from Ramsey and Anoka counties entered the home near Long Lake Road and NW. 16th Street and found the man hiding in the basement. The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation before he was booked into the Ramsey County jail, the New Brighton Department of Public Safety said.

The arrest around 5 a.m. ended a nearly 11-hour-ordeal that unfolded after a woman inside the home called authorities about 7 p.m. Wednesday and told them her boyfriend had hit her and was destroying property. She also told them the man had made previous threats against law enforcement and had a shotgun, the department said.

Police advised residents to shelter in place as they negotiated with the suspect. The suspect shot at SWAT team members as the woman climbed out a window to escape, the public safety department said.

No one was injured, and the woman who reported the alleged assault was removed safely from the scene, authorities said.

SWAT team members fired tear gas into the house in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender after telephone negotiations broke off. They finally went into the house and made the arrest, authorities said.

“There is no further threat to the public,” authorities said after the suspect’s arrest.

The incident remains under investigation. The suspect has not yet been charged.