For a young American opera singer, few honors are more prestigious than the Metropolitan Opera's national auditions. Each year, hundreds of singers participate at the district, then regional level, hoping to land a spot in the New York finals.

New Brighton's Alexandra Razskazoff, a 30-year-old soprano, was among six winners recently crowned at the Met who will receive $20,000 and a significant career boost that may include work with the host company.

Razskazoff is among the leads in "Traviata," an adaptation of Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" that will be presented May 27-29 at a downtown Minneapolis hotel. She and two other sopranos will share the role of Violetta in this intimate production by Out of the Box Opera, with different scenes taking place at different locations in the Canopy by Hilton, near the Guthrie Theater. See details at outoftheboxopera.com.

A Minnesota Opera resident artist during the 2016-17 season, Razskazoff has a master's from New York's Juilliard School and has found success at several international competitions.