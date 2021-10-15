'Queens'

This drama about a washed-up girl group who reunite for one more chance in the spotlight might have been more enticing if "Girls5eva" hadn't beaten it to the punch. But it's still fun to watch Brandy, Eve and 3LW's Naturi Naughton show that they can still rap. Chances are you'll end up rooting more for these (somewhat) forgotten artists than the stock characters they're playing. 9 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'Guilty Party'

Kate Beckinsale stars as the world's worst journalist, one that's determined to free a convicted killer by relying on lies, bribery, pleading and a marginal American accent. There are some clever bits — her character constantly steals the pet fish from an ex-boss — but those moments are few and far between. Now streaming on Paramount Plus

'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?'

You may not realize how much you miss the late actor until you rewatch her greatest cinematic moments, livening up every scene she was in. This two-part documentary offers plenty of those clips, but it's more focused on the details surrounding her 2009 death and trying to build a case against her husband, Simon Monjack, who would also die under mysterious circumstances. True-crime fans may get swept up in the shaky accusations, but if you really want to celebrate Murphy's life, spend these four hours enjoying "Clueless" and "Girl, Interrupted." Now streaming on HBO Max

'Becoming Helen Keller'

Most people are familiar with the disability-rights advocate because of the 1962 film, "The Miracle Worker," which would lead to Oscars for stars Patty Duke and Anne Bancroft. But this "American Masters" episode shows there was so much more to her than the image of a little girl at the water pump. There are plenty of revelations, including ones about her relationship with Alexander Graham Bell and evidence that she plagiarized one of her earliest stories. Tony- and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones reads the words from some of Keller's pieces. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Four Hours at the Capitol'

This jarring documentary captures the mayhem and fear that gripped Washington, D.C., thanks to graphic clips and testimonials from leading politicians and reporters. But it also includes commentary from several of the protestors, including Proud Boys, who firmly believe the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was their patriotic duty. Viewers are left to judge for themselves. 8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO