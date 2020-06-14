Q: We recently acquired DVDs of the complete “JAG.” Season 1 ended with Harm (David James Elliot) being arrested for murder in an episode called “Skeleton Crew.” Season 2 opened with Harm investigating the theft of the Declaration of Independence. No explanation was given for his being back at work, or of the actual murderer. Is there a resolution to “Skeleton Crew”?

A: No. Heroes & Icons, which carries “JAG” repeats, explains on its website that “Skeleton Crew” was meant to the first-season finale on NBC. The network decided to cancel the show before that episode aired, and so chose not to air a cliffhanger that would remain hanging. But then CBS picked up the show. Because it was starting fresh, that network neither aired “Skeleton Crew” nor completed the story. H&I notes that “JAG” did use parts of “Skeleton Crew” in flashbacks in a later episode, “Death Watch,” but the complete “Crew” remained in limbo until the series became available in syndicated reruns and DVDs. As a result, when the show’s repeats air in order, H&I says, it “jumps from a cliffhanger to the cliff disappearing completely.”

‘Hardcase’ was just too hard

Q: Back in the ’70s, over the summer they would often air unsold pilots. I vaguely remember a “Dirty Harry”-style cop show called “Hardcase,” which seemed to be a lot more violent than most of the other shows of the era. I can’t remember anything else about it or who starred in it. I’ve never met anyone else who knows what I’m talking about! Tell me that I’m not crazy.

A: You are not crazy. In the ’80s there was indeed a pilot called “Hardcase” starring Beau Kayser as tough cop Harding Casey, with Mickey Rourke as the villain. Said one review: “The trouble with ‘Hardcase’ is it’s too darn hard. Mr. Kayser speaks in a Clint Eastwood teeth-clenched whisper, and he’s just too derivatively stony. Even the convict, played by Mr. Rourke at his most menacingly greasy, is an exaggeratedly rotten apple.” Of course, Rourke still managed to have a career. So did Beau Kazer (as his name was more often spelled), especially as Brock Reynolds on “The Young and the Restless.” He died in 2014.

End of the line for ‘Passengers’

Q: Can you find out if a sequel for the movie “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt is in the works? This is one of my favorite movies and I want to know what happened next.

A: Although the movie was somewhat successful, it was designed to avoid a sequel. Chris Pratt told CinemaBlend that “Passengers” is “an entirely complete story,” and Jennifer Lawrence said that “the end is the end.”

