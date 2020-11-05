'Chappelle's Show'

This sketch series took on legendary status the moment Dave Chappelle walked away from it in 2005, but a lot of the comic's current fans have never actually seen it. Here's their chance — Netflix just added all 28 episodes on Sunday. Chappelle reveled in political incorrectness with more glee than he's showed in recent stand-up specials, headlining bits that can be vulgar and brilliant, often at the same time. Netflix, HBO Max and CBS All Access. The comedian also will host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, just as he did following the 2016 presidential election. 10:30 p.m. Sat., NBC

'Eater's Guide to the World'

Maya Rudolph is your culinary guide in this new series that's at its best when it offers a twist on domestic options. A tour of the Pacific Northwest is aimed specifically at those who dine alone, while a visit to Los Angeles focuses on eating from your car. Rudolph's sassy narration adds spice to yet another tasty food offering. Starts streaming Wednesday on Hulu

Radiohead Public Library

Another rock band that's been generous to fans during the pandemic, Thom Yorke and his ever-evolving crew have posted a bunch of varied and rather excellent concert films in recent months, ranging in time and location from a 1997 festival in Belfort, France, to a 2018 show in São Paulo. You won't see any footage from Minnesota, though, which the band has skipped on every tour for the past 22 years — thus making this digital archive even more valuable for fans here who haven't given up on them. Radiohead.com or YouTube

Sean Connery as Capt. Marko Alexandrovich Ramius in 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October.” Paramount

'The Hunt for Red October'

Sean Connery, who died last week after 90 years and dozens of terrific films, did not play many villains. Maybe it was because he established a template so early with the five James Bond films he made in quick succession from 1962 to '67, but most of his greatest roles are heroic — his Oscar-winning "The Untouchables," "The Man Who Would Be King" and "Robin and Marian" among them. But when he was cast against type as possible knaves, as he was in Alfred Hitchcock's "Marnie" and in this Cold War thriller, the results were scintillating. In "October," he's the cryptic captain of a Russian nuclear submarine who may be bent on starting World War III. Amazon, iTunes, YouTube

'The Library Book'

This Susan Orlean paperback at first seems to be setting up a whodunit: Who started the 1986 fire that heavily damaged the Los Angeles Central Library, vaporizing some 400,000 books and damaging 700,000 more? But the story meanders, exploring the library's history, characters and meaning then and now. "The Library Book" turns out to be, simply, a book about a library. A beautiful book, given Orlean's eye for detail and knack for phrasing, one that might make you nostalgic for lazy afternoons in your own neighborhood branch. Available at Moon Palace Books and, of course, your local library.

'One Man, Two Guvnors'

This theater farce is far from perfect, but it's a showcase for James Corden, whose magnetic performance earned him his own talk show. He plays Francis Henshall, a dimwitted servant whose ferocious appetite for grub and love keeps the action moving. The improvised scenes in which he recruits audience members as accomplices are funnier than anything in Richard Bean's script. 9 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2