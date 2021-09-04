ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Former Twins slugger Nelson Cruz on Friday night faced his old mates for the second time since he was traded to defending American League champion Tampa Bay in July.

He did so in a 5-3 victory at a Tropicana Field he now calls "my home." Three weeks ago, he awoke in a Minneapolis hotel room overlooking Target Field feeling strange when the two teams met there.

This time, he arrived as the godfather to Twins first baseman Miguel Sano's newly born daughter Danea two weeks ago.

Cruz said Sano asked him before he was traded away July 22 in a four-player deal.

"It's official now the baby is out," Cruz said. "It's no surprise, I guess, because we have a pretty good relationship. He probably has more, other friends, but it's an honor to be recognized, especially because of the relationship we have.

"You don't have that many babies. If they take the chance to honor somebody, that's something definitely you're grateful for."

Cruz hasn't met his new goddaughter yet. "Just pictures," he said. Cruz delivered a third-inning RBI double in Friday's 5-3 Rays victory.

They led 5-1 after that inning against Twins starter Randy Dobnak, who made his return after 2 ½ months on the injured list. He retired 14 consecutive batters at one point in seven innings pitched.

Cruz has joined the defending American League champions leading the East Division by 6.5 games over the Yankees entering Friday's game. They are aimed toward another October run that last season ended with a six-game loss to the Dodgers in Texas.

That's why they traded prized minor league pitcher Joe Ryan and another pitcher to the Twins for a home run threat who played on consecutive World Series teams with Texas a decade ago.

Owners of a nine-game winning streak that ended Wednesday, the Rays have scored eight or more runs in 50% of the games they've played since Cruz debuted July 23. They'veaveraged 6.43 runs in those games.

The Rays have taken an explosive offense — the major league's most potent currently — and added another threat and presence for the season's stretch run .

"Everything you'd expect," Rays manager Kevin Cash said about Cruz's presence. "You in Minnesota know as well as anybody what we heard when we were looking to acquire him. Once we acquired him, I talked to Rocco (Baldelli), Thad (Levine) and Derek (Falvey) and they all sang his praises.

"Then you see him for a month here and it's probably above and beyond that. Nelson is not the guy who is going to be on the top step, calling meetings. But his presence, the way he commands a room quietly in a corner, the impact he has had on myself and the young guys is really beneficial."

Cruz hasn't homered since August 17 and before Friday was batting .211 with four RBI and 11 strikeouts.

"I haven't been consistent the way I wanted, but the more games I've played, it's more there," Cruz said."It feels more comfortable every at-bat, especially at home. The way we're playing makes it easy. As a player, you're comfortable. This is about winning and we're doing pretty good."

Cruz spoke with his former teammates around the batting cage before Friday's game, now six weeks after the trade.

"Today I say `Hi' to most of them," he said.The Twins won two games in a three-game series at Target Field in mid August.

"It's more familiar now, I feel like I'm on the right side," Cruz said. "You definitely want to beat guys now. That's the goal. Hopefully we can win two games and pay back what they did at their place."