Concerns about rising crime, declining property values and negative impacts on the surrounding neighborhood dominated a community meeting Thursday night on Ramsey County’s plans to convert Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul into a homeless shelter.

More than 230 people packed the virtual meeting led by Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo and County Manager Ryan O’Connor.

County officials are weighing a plan to spend an estimated $2 million to $3 million to lease Bethesda for homeless residents through spring 2022.

The hospital building, just north of the State Capitol, would provide a 24-hour shelter and services for 100 homeless people. It would be a low-barrier shelter, meaning it would house people who were kicked out of other shelters and battling addictions.

The county plan was unveiled this week on the heels of Fairview Health’s announcement that it will close Bethesda and eliminate 900 jobs across its network of hospitals and clinics to stem financial losses.

MatasCastillo and O’Connor gave a short presentation at Thursday’s virtual meeting and then answered an onslaught of questions and comments that attendees typed into the chat feature on Zoom. Several fretted that the new shelter would hurt home values and bring more crime and disinvestment to the Frogtown neighborhood.

“You are talking about the hardest to house. You are talking about the people who have not been successful in permanent housing,” said Johnny Stoll, who lives near the Bethesda campus and works for nonprofits helping people battle drug and alcohol addiction.

He said he worried about increased crime including drug dealing and prostitution. It’s the kind of facility that’s desperately needed to help the homeless, he said, but not in a neighborhood setting.

“There will be break-ins. That is what addicts do. They break into cars and homes. They get what they need to stay high,” Stoll said.

Some others spoke in favor of the additional housing, especially for homeless youth who often have jobs but don’t make enough to cover rent.

“We are strongly in favor of more shelter,” said John Slade, community organizer with the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing. “There is a lot of fear mongering going on about what the shelter will do.”

More than half the homeless with whom Slade works have jobs, he said after the meeting.

MatasCastillo gently pushed back on comments that the facility would lower home values or make the neighborhood more dangerous. She said the shelter would bring people indoors who are currently living on neighborhood streets. Nearly 400 people are sleeping outside in St. Paul, said to be a record.

“Our role as government is to take care of the most vulnerable,” MatasCastillo said. “We need to take care of this population. It is our duty and it’s our moral obligation to take care of our most vulnerable. In this case it happens to be this homeless population left outside.”

Some neighbors questioned the timing of the proposal. County officials announced the plan this week and said the County Board could vote on a lease as soon as Tuesday.

MatasCastillo said Fairview officials called county staffers in mid-September to discuss a possible lease. She said a Fairview official then called her Monday after they had announced their plan to lay off staffers.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like this has been a big secret by any means,” she said. “This is literally an opportunity that has fallen in our laps.”