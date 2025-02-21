Honestly, any DiCamillo book is a joy machine, from her debut, “Because of Winn-Dixie,” up to last year’s “The Hotel Balzaar.” But “Ferris” (also from 2024) is my pick for her sweetest, tenderest work, in part because it’s light on conflict and heavy on a big-hearted family. Whether it’s the title character’s bonds with her grandmother, a teacher or her best pal, “Ferris” is a lovefest — which makes sense, since the writer said it was the love story she craved in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.