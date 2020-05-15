The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) will resume road tests May 26 at select stations across the state and will give priority to thousands of people who had tests canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the DPS’ Department of Vehicle Services will open exam stations on Tuesday to administer knowledge tests, accept permit applications and resume motorcycle and commercial driver’s license road testing, said spokeswoman Megan Leonard.

The DPS has canceled more than 13,500 road tests since Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order was issued March 28. To whittle down the backlog, the DPS will not accept appointments from new license seekers. The agency is e-mailing those who had a road test canceled with instructions on how to reschedule. Information also is posted at drive.mn.gov.

“DPS-DVS has been working very hard to find safe, fair solutions to resume services that have been unavailable during the stay-at-home order,” director Emma Corrie said. “We are prioritizing the needs of Minnesotans who couldn’t take their knowledge or road test during the past several weeks by allowing DPS-DVS exam station staff to focus on testing services.”

Stations opening Tuesday in Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji will offer skills tests and knowledge tests and accept license applications. St. Paul will not offer skills tests but will offer knowledge tests and take applications. The station in Fairmont will open for road tests only on May 26.

All other exam stations in the state will remain closed.

Jade Willaert, 16, traveled from Jordan to Glencoe, Minn., to take her driver's exam last summer.

By opening only 16 regional exam stations, examiners can use time they would have spent traveling to another station to conduct more tests, Corrie said.

Examiners will wear face masks, face shields or safety glasses and gloves while administering skills tests. Those taking road tests will be required to wear a mask, the DVS said.

Those who need help with a driver’s license should visit a local deputy registrar office, Leonard said.