Nearly three years after the invasion of Ukraine, a retrospective

There are also some questions that need to be answered. Did the U.S. use Ukraine as means to weaken Russia? (Both President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made comments to that effect). If that is the case, U.S. foreign goals were accomplished but at the expense of Ukraine, which was supported enough to degrade Russian capabilities but not enough to win. To be fair, Ukrainian victory could be accomplished only through U.S. direct involvement. In any case, if the scenario above is true, the U.S. very cynically pursued its goals and did not try to help end the war through negotiations, in which Ukraine would still lose territory, but not as much, and would avoid the devastation in infrastructure and people.