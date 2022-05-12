The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced a fresh round of honorees this week and nearly a third of the 45 Minnesota recipients attend three metro-area high schools.

Five students from both Mounds View and Edina High schools won $2,500 scholarships. Four students from Wayzata High secured the highly sought award. Other winners came from a variety of schools around the state.

The National Merit scholarship is among the most esteemed scholastic prizes in the country. Recipients are chosen by a committee of high school counselors and college admissions officials.

That panel rates each entrant's academic record, which includes a survey of their grades and difficulty of their coursework. Finalists are also judged by a personal essay and letter of recommendation from an educator.

Almost a third of the state's National Merit Scholar winners announced in this round came from three Minnesota high schools:

Grace Everts, Madeline Howard, Karen Lee, Ananth Veluvali and William Walkley from Edina High School.

Gavin Chang, Elisa Guo, Yatharth Sharma, Riley Stern and Johnny Yue, from Mounds View High School

Atharva Gorantiwar, Emily Liu, Shivansh Sharma and Adhvaith Sridhar from Wayzata High School.

Other winners from public and charter schools are: Carter Anderson, Blaine High School; Adri Arquin, Central High School in St. Paul; Hans Xu, Century High School in Rochester; Christopher Patz, Chanhassen High School; Campbell Logan, Delano High School; Erik Teder, Eagle Ridge Academy in Minnetonka; Hunter Dunne, Eastview High School in Apple Valley; Akshay Rai, Fridley High School; Kathleen Bacigalupi, Highland Park High School in St. Paul; Jamie Melville, Jefferson High School in Bloomington; Miranda Kubek, Mankato West High School; William Bradley, Mayo High School in Rochester; Ava Chen and Scott Sorensen, Minnetonka High School; Alexander Sell, Rosemount High School; Tehya Sepulvado, Shakopee High School; Fyzeen Ahmad, Tech High School in St. Cloud; Nova Tseng, Orono High School; Claire Heyne, Owatonna High School; and Nikhil Jain, Woodbury High School.

And several National Merit Scholars attend private schools: Dennis Eum, Daria Haner and Skylar Wang, the Blake School; Katherine Heinsch, Covenant of the Visitation School; Ava Krocheski-Meyer, De La Salle High School; Ruihan Yu, Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul; Matthew Bolton, St. John's Preparatory School in Collegville; Divya Bhargava, John Hlavka, and William Sedo, St. Paul Academy and Summit School; Zachary Chen, Trinity School at River Ridge in Eagan;

The organization will announce two more batches of winners on June 1 and June 11.