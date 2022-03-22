A felon was sentenced to nearly five years on prison for illegally possessing a gun that he left with four unsupervised children in his Moorhead, Minn., home, where one of the youngsters accidentally shot and killed the man's 6-year-old cousin.

Phillip N. Jones Jr., 34, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Paul in connection with the death of Marcellus Dixon, who was shot and killed on March 21, 2021, at an apartment in the 400 block of Sunrise Circle.

Judge Paul Magnuson agreed with prosecutors and sentenced Jones to 4 3⁄ 4 years in prison includes three years of supervised release. The defense argued for a sentence of 2 1⁄ 2 years.

According to the filing of the plea deal in September that had Jones admit to being a felon in possession of a firearm, federal sentencing guidelines called for Jones to receive a prison term ranging from 2 ½ years to slightly more than three years. However, federal judges have wide authority to deviate from the guidelines, as Magnuson did in this case.

The loaded handgun had been retrieved from inside a box of snack chips atop a kitchen cabinet. A slightly older boy fired a shot that ricocheted off the stove and hit the 6-year-old in the face.

Jones' criminal record includes felony convictions in Hennepin and Anoka counties dating back more than 14 years. Among them are attempted drive-by shooting, fleeing police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.