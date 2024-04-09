Half a winter? An early spring? Stuff I never thought I'd witness. I'd like to direct your attention to 60s today and 70s this weekend. You can almost hear your lawn growing.

With more frequent surges of southern warmth come smiles, laughter, splashing in lakes — and a few tornadoes.

I worry about "tornado amnesia." We've had a few relatively quiet storm seasons, and people often let their guards down. "I live in the metro — we don't get any tornadoes here!" You'd be amazed how many smart people tell me this.

Department of Natural Resources data shows 2,052 Minnesota tornadoes since 1991, an average of 46 per year. Invest in a $35 NOAA weather radio and have a plan for your family to stay safe, no matter what an agitated Mother Nature unleashes.

Near 70 Wednesday (a late-day shower is possible) and mid-70s Saturday and Sunday? If you aren't feverish, give it a few days. Models show a soaking rain next Tuesday. Spring green-up is imminent.

Cooler 50s will return later in April, but no slushy surprises in sight.