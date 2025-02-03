Moltzan has been consistent in the slalom throughout her career, but she has competed in more giant slalom events and is enjoying the benefits. In 2021, she was ranked 27th in the event, then moved up to 22nd in 2022 and 11th in 2023 and 2024. She’s now just as fast and fearless in slalom as in giant slalom. She seeks a return to the Olympics after finishing eighth in slalom and 12th in giant slalom at the 2022 Beijing Games.