[2] KENTUCKY (22-1) VS. [6] WASHINGTON (20-3) 6 P.M., ESPN

About the Wildcats:

• They are in the NCAA tournament for the 16th straight time and lost in the regional semifinals in their past three appearances. It's their first trip to the semifinals.

• They have beaten six straight opponents 3-0 since their only loss, a five-setter at Florida on March 27.

About the Huskies:

• They are in the final four for the fifth time and first since 2013.

• They have won all three of their tournament matches in five sets and are the only team since the rally scoring era began in 2001 to win three straight that went the distance in the tournament.

Quoting:

"We take our losses the last couple seasons to heart and take them seriously. Coming for revenge each year, for sure." — Kentucky's Alli Stumler, referencing the Wildcats' loss to Kentucky in the tournament in 2019.

[1] WISCONSIN (18-0) VS. [4] TEXAS (26-1)

8:30 P.M., ESPN

About the Badgers:

• They are in their second straight national semifinal and fourth overall. They lost to Stanford in the national championship match in 2019.

• They are led by 6-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke, who's among six players to be named a first-team All-America four times.

About the Longhorns:

• They are in the final four for the 13th time in program history and ninth in 13 years, most in the nation during that span.

• Wisconsin will be their third straight opponent from the Big Ten. The Longhorns posted 3-1 wins over Penn State and Nebraska.

Quoting:

"Wisconsin is extremely disciplined, and they've got more firepower and they're balanced like we are at every position. It's a great conference, and we're going to have to go through it to be able to win this title." — Texas coach Jerritt Elliott on the run of Big Ten opponents

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: 8 P.M. SATURDAY, ESPN2