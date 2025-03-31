RandBall: Does the NCAA men’s basketball tournament signal the death of Cinderella?

It’s useful to look at recent history for more evidence. Last year’s Final Four featured a No. 11 seed (North Carolina State) and No. 4 seed (Alabama) along with two No. 1s (UConn and Purdue). But N.C. State was the only team lower than a No. 6 seed to make the Sweet 16. And the title game was won by No. 1 overall seed UConn over fellow No. 1 Purdue.